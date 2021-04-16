Deloitte Seeks To Hire 300 People

16 Apr 2021 | 08.35 am

Deloitte Ireland is to add 300 roles in the coming year, with 100 to be filled immediately in its consulting division.

The posts are spread across all departments, including audit, tax, consulting, financial advisory and risk advisory, but with most arising in consulting.

Positions are available in digital/cloud and systems engineering, customer design, future of work, digital finance, digital supply chain, business operations, data analytics and cognitive technologies.

Later this year, the firm will be looking for people in the areas of regulatory risk, restructuring and transaction services, actuarial services and marketing, as well as taking on audit and tax specialists in consumer and financial services.

Chief executive Harry Goddard said: “Our business adapted rapidly and effectively to the changes in the marketplace brought about by the pandemic, and our focus has been on supporting our clients as they too transformed their organisations to deal with the immediate needs of a vastly different operating environment.

“As we anticipate increased demand for our services, we are looking to further scale our capability to support our clients. Today’s announcement reflects the confidence and the optimism we have for the long-term success of Irish businesses.”

Deloitte has also announced a four-year deal with Ireland’s Olympics team.

Olympic Federation of Ireland chief executive Peter Sherrard said: “The next three years will see Deloitte partner with us through two summer and one winter Olympic Games, as well as a host of youth and European events. I want to thank Harry Goddard and all of the team at Deloitte for their commitment to Ireland’s elite athletes who do so much to represent us internationally.”

Photo: Peter Sherrard (left) and Harry Goddard with Claire Bergin, Deloitte’s corporate responsibility senior manager. (Pic: Jason Clarke)