Deloitte Recruiting For 230 Graduate Roles

09 Sep 2019 | 11.38 am

Deloitte has launched its graduate recruitment campaign for 2020, and is seeking to recruit 230 new hires.

The firm says it also currently has vacancies for experienced-hire roles as well as undergraduate work placement and internship programmes.

Deloitte is calling for applicants from a wide range of disciplines including business, accounting, computer science, engineering, maths, science, law, and arts.

Harry Goddard, CEO at Deloitte Ireland said: “Our success consistently lies in the fact that we recruit people who look at complex issues through a different lens. We’re excited to hear from people who want to work in this inclusive and collaborative environment.”

Niamh Geraghty, people and purpose partner, commented: “Joining Deloitte offers the opportunity to work with some of the biggest companies not only in Ireland but across the globe.”

Roles are available across all of Deloitte’s five offices in Ireland and in all of its service lines.

Deloitte offers in-house exam support including introductory sessions, tutorials, exam preparation workshops, an exam helpline and study leave allowances.

Prospective applicants can use an online assessment tool to see what type of graduate programme would suit them best. Candidates can apply at www.deloitte.ie/students.

Photo: Niamh Geraghty with Deloitte graduate team (l-r) Nishtha Sharma, Seán Murphy, and Luke Hyland. (Pix: Jason Clarke)