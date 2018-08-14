14 Aug 2018 | 10.01 am

Deloitte is inviting Ireland’s fastest-growing tech companies to apply for its 2018 Technology Fast 50 Awards. The awards rank indigenous tech firms that have demonstrated exceptional turnover growth in the last four years.

The deadline for entries is September 14 and the winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on November 2.

Deloitte’s 2017 Fast 50 winners generated around €860m in total revenues through 2016. Last year’s list was topped by eShopWorld for the third consecutive year.

Award Categories

This year’s awards programme will include a number of award categories in addition to the overall ranking.

A cybersecurity award will assess companies that are focused on developing cybersecurity solutions and that devote a significant portion of income to R&D.

For the second year running, the awards will also include the fintech award category. The winner of this award will receive an expenses-paid trade and networking mission to Silicon Valley.

The Deloitte MNC Patron Awards are also open to applicants. Categories include:

Innovative New Technology Award;

Export Award;

Impact Award;

Leading Female Award;

Life Science Award;

Disruptive Technology Award.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking features both private and public listed technology companies.

Photo (l-r): Susan Nolan, LearnUpon; Deirdre Halligan, xSellco; David Shanahan, partner and Fast 50 programme lead, Deloitte; Majella Mungovan, Facebook; and Stephen O’Riordan, eShopWorld. (Pic: Jason Clarke)