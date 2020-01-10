Deloitte Calls For Business ‘MABS’

10 Jan 2020 | 11.54 am

Deloitte has called on the government to address the high levels of corporate insolvencies in Ireland by setting up a support service to offer free and impartial guidance — the business equivalent of the MABS consumer financial advice service.

Partner David Van Dessel (pictured) said: “While Ireland has a robust legal system with a variety of restructuring options for struggling companies, the very high prevalence of liquidation and receivership continues to show that such tools are not being utilised by directors of struggling companies.

“It is vital to ensure that directors of Irish companies are equipped to take the necessary steps to either avoid insolvency, or to at least mitigate its impact on creditors and other stakeholders.

“To this end it is worth considering a state-backed support service to offer free and impartial guidance is worthy of consideration. While Ireland provides advisory and advocacy services for individuals in financial difficulty such as MABS, no such facility exists for corporates facing insolvency.

“The ‘Early Warning Europe’ initiative is already in operation in several EU countries. The introduction of such a scheme in this jurisdiction would likely have a positive impact on companies in financial difficulty and would help to promote a culture of corporate recovery.”

While the 568 insolvencies recorded in 2019 is a decrease of 26% on the 2018 figure, the numbers are still too high, according to Deloitte.

Van Dessel added: “The age profile indicates that the majority of insolvent companies are in the five to 20-year-old bracket rather than in the startup sector. This might suggest that a cohort of companies encounter financial difficulty when endeavouring to expand an established small business.

“Expanding a business can often lead to a severe stretch on the financial resources of a company, particularly for SMEs, with directors endeavouring to fund the expansion from current working capital as they do not have the ability or the appetite to raise the necessary finance from external sources.”

Van Dessel’s vies is that the continual advance of disruptive technologies can have negative impacts on incumbents, such as the retail sector. “Against this backdrop, the introduction of a support service would be very welcome,” he stated.