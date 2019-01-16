Deloitte Appoints Harry Goddard As CEO

16 Jan 2019 | 11.40 am

Deloitte Ireland has announced Harry Goddard as its next CEO, following his election by the firm’s partners. He succeeds Brendan Jennings in June 2019.

Jennings has been the firm’s boss since 2011 and has served the maximum period as CEO.

Goddard (47) is currently head of the Consulting practice at Deloitte and has over 20 years’ experience in the professional services and consulting industries.

He works across multiple industries, with a particular focus on the public sector and financial services sectors. His experience is focussed on leading significant transformation programmes for clients.

Goddard also heads up Deloitte’s technology practice across the EMEA region, which spans over 25 countries and includes over 8,000 technology consultants.

Goddard went to school at St Flannan’s College in Ennis and studied mathematics at University of Limerick. He worked for three years in KPMG’s consulting division before assuming the role of managing director at BearingPoint in 2001. Goddard joined Deloitte as a partner in December 2007.

“I am excited to lead our business, building on our strong market position, and delivering impactful solutions to our clients that bring their organisations to new levels of development and growth in an ever-changing world,” said Goddard.

Outgoing CEO Brendan Jennings commented: “Harry has considerable experience in guiding his teams and clients through changing and disruptive business and technology environments. This experience will be invaluable to the Deloitte team in Ireland, and for our clients, as they operate in a growing domestic economy and uncertain and increasingly complex international marketplaces.”

Deloitte Ireland employs nearly 3,000 people and has offices in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Belfast.

Photo: Harry Goddard (left) with Brendan Jennings. (Pix: Jason Clarke)