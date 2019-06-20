20 Jun 2019 | 12.15 pm

Deloitte Ireland has added eight new partners across its business. New CEO Harry Goddard commented: “I’m delighted that my first announcement as CEO is the celebration of these partner appointments, which reflect the breadth of services that we provide to our clients.”

Goddard recently succeeded Brendan Jennings and previously headed the consulting division at Deloitte for over 11 years.

The new partners at Deloitte are:

• Yvonne Byrne is a consulting partner in Deloitte Digital. She holds a Masters in Business Studies and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the National University of Ireland, Galway.

• Matthew Dolan is a tax partner specialising in financial services. He holds a Masters in Accounting and a BA in Accounting from Dublin City University. He is a fellow of Chartered Accountants Ireland and an associate member of the Irish Taxation Institute.

• Brian Fennelly is a financial advisory partner in the Debt & Capital Advisory team. He holds a Bachelor of Business Studies degree from Dublin City University, is an affiliate of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, and a Qualified Financial Advisor.

• John Kehoe is a partner in Audit & Assurance, within the Consumer & Technology Business team. He holds a Bachelor in International Commerce degree from UCD and a Masters of Accounting degree from the Michael Smurfit School of Business at UCD. He is a fellow of Chartered Accountants Ireland.

• Vinny McCullagh is an indirect tax partner in the Tax practice. He holds a law degree and is a chartered tax adviser. He speaks regularly on indirect tax matters in Ireland and the UK. He is the author of ‘VAT on Property’, the leading guide to VAT on property transactions in Ireland.

• Ciaran McGovern is a consulting partner specialising in the provision of transformational change services to clients within financial services. He holds an MSc in Management and a BSc in Mechanical Engineering, both from the University of Ulster.

• Ruairí Mitchell Ruairí is a consulting partner in Deloitte’s Customer & Marketing portfolio, where he leads the digital customer offering. He holds a BSc in Management from DIT and a postgraduate diploma in Information Technology from DCU.

• Laura Wadding is a partner in Deloitte Ireland’s Risk Advisory practice. She is a law graduate and has a Professional Diploma in Financial Services Compliance.

Photo: (standing l-r) Brian Fennelly, Matthew Dolan, Laura Wadding, Harry Goddard, Ruairí Mitchell, Ciaran McGovern and Yvonne Byrne. (Sitting l-r) Vinny McCullagh and John Kehoe.

