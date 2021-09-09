Deloitte Announces Best Managed Companies

09 Sep 2021 | 08.44 am

The pantheon of Ireland’s best-managed companies has expanded to 139, with 25 new entrants added in this year’s awards programme from Deloitte and Bank of Ireland.

The 139 businesses now listed in the Ireland’s Best Managed Companies Network have a combined turnover of €8.5 billion and employ a total of 40,000 people.

This year’s awards attracted the highest number of new applicants in its 13-year history.

Deloitte lead partner Anya Cummins said: “The quality of the applicants demonstrated the extraordinarily high-quality businesses operating across the island of Ireland today. In a relentlessly challenging year, the winning companies displayed true bravery in how they adapted to change, with many innovating and some even accelerating their plans for their businesses.”

The 25 new entrants are: Acacia Facilities Management (Dublin); BidX1 (Dublin); Camile Food Group (Dublin); Clonakilty Food Co (Cork); CR2 (Dublin); CWSI (Dublin); Digital Marketing Institute (Dublin); Dowds Group (Antrim); Errigal Contracts (Monaghan); Fortus (Dublin); H&MV Engineering (Limerick); Keltech (Waterford); Mannok (Dublin); Marco Beverage Systems (Dublin); Modubuild (Kilkenny); MPA Recruitment (Derry); PEI Surgical (Dublin); Sanbra Fyffe (Dublin); Stafford Lynch (Dublin); The Brennan & Co Group (Dublin); Totalmobile (Antrim); Triangle (Dublin); Village Vets (Meath); Welltel (Dublin); Windsor Motor Group (Dublin).

The Gold Standard went to 17 companies at this year’s awards, having re-qualified for a fourth consecutive year, and 12 were awarded Platinum Standard, re-qualifying for a seventh consecutive year.

Bank of Ireland senior director Nikki Canavan added: “Over the last number of years the companies in the Best Managed Companies network have shown huge strength in the face of disruption and uncertainty. This year in particular – a year that tested Irish businesses like never before – the judges noted the commitment, bravery, resilience and tenacity of the applicant companies.”

Two new award categories were added this year. Mayo company Portwest received the inaugural Family Business Award. The company is a global manufacturer and innovator of workwear, safety wear and PPE.

Construction company Errigal Contracts was awarded the inaugural Best in Innovation Award, in association with Salesforce. The company is a specialist in partition systems, external façade, interior fit-out, ceilings and bespoke solutions.

“The award was introduced to recognise the incredible wave of ingenuity from businesses operating in an era of fast-paced digital transformation,” said Cummins.

The Best Managed Companies awards programme originated in Canada in 1993. There’s more on the Irish awards here, with a full list of winners here.

Photo (l-r): Anya Cummins, Cormac McCloskey of Errigal Contracts, Deloitte CEO Harry Goddard, Damien Treanor of Errigal Contracts, and Deirdre Purcell of Salesforce. (Pic: Jason Clarke)