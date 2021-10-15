Dell Unveils Two ‘Extreme Job’ Laptops

15 Oct 2021 | 07.20 am

Dell has added two Latitude laptops to its Rugged range, beefed-up devices for extreme jobs.

The Latitude 5430 Rugged and the Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme are aimed at a market including first responders, offshore energy workers, government and law enforcement.

According to Dell, the devices are built “to withstand the world’s harshest environments while maintaining the highest levels of performance and connectivity”. Features inclyde:

Enhanced field productivity with 11th Gen Intel Core processors

Intel WiFi 6E and optional 5G-capability

Improved daylight-readable and glove-touch capable screens of up to 1400 units of brightness for optimal usability in the field

Almost 25 hours with of battery run time.

Dell vice president Tom Tobul said: “We hear it all the time from our customers: they want a PC that handles today’s modern applications, stays connected no matter where they are, doesn’t run out of power easily and stays functional in varying extreme environments.”

The 5430 Rugged weighs 2 kilos, is drop-tested from a metre, and is rated IP-53 for protection against dust, dirt and water, The 7330 Extreme features a 1400-nit direct-sunlight viewable and gloved multi-touch capable screen, and is drop tested from 1.8 metres.

The machines will be available to order from December 9, loaded with Windows 11.