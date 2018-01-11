Dell Unveils New Ultrathin Monitors

11 Jan 2018 | 11.39 am

Dell is set to launch two new Ultrathin monitors in Ireland after showcasing them at CES in Las Vegas.

The displays (pictured) are billed as world’s brightest ultrathin monitors in their class – the Dell 27 Ultrathin Monitor (S2719DM) and Dell 24 Ultrathin Monitor (S2419HM).

According to the company: “Pictures come to life in luminous, vivid colour and both monitors support HDR-content playback, producing beautiful colour depth, clarity and contrast in a virtually borderless InfinityEdge display for strikingly realistic images.”

The profile is 5.5mm at its thinnest, and both monitors deliver peak brightness of 600 nits. Both monitors will be available in Ireland on February 6 with pricing available at launch.

In product tweaks, Dell says its Latitude range of commercial laptops and 2-in-1s has been fully refreshed with the latest 15W dual-core and quad-core 8th Gen Intel Core vPro 15W processors.

According to Dell: “Productivity benchmark tests show dramatic performance uplift over products based on the previous generation processors. The additional cores and threads make a noticeable difference on company networks when IT is running encryption, malware scans and other background apps to secure and connect employees.”

The Latitude 7490 notebook now features an active steering antenna that delivers better WiFi range, speed and connection reliability, and a new Full HD low power display that reduces power consumption by up to 50%.

PRICING

• Latitude 7490 Notebook: from €1,419

• Latitude 5490 Notebook: from €859

• Latitude 7390 2-in-1: from €1,589

• Latitude 5290 2-in-1:from €1,329