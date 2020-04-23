Dell Offers Zero Interest And Payment Deferral

23 Apr 2020 | 02.04 pm

Dell Technologies says it will extend more than €8 billion in credit and introduce 0% interest rates and a 180-day payment deferral in a programme to encourage IT investment.

Dell Ireland vice-president and managing director Jason Ward (pictured) said: “In recent weeks organisations in Ireland have been faced with unprecedented challenges and protecting cashflow is a fundamental part of survival. In recognition of that, and of the vital role these organisation play in the Irish economy, Dell is offering the flexibility that Irish businesses need to quickly adapt to these uncertain times.

“We are providing access to a $9 billion fund at 0% interest rates, with deferred payment terms, on our server, storage and networking solutions, and new short-term options for remote working, business owners and managers.”

The cash will be provided by the company’s bank, Dell Financial Services, and the company will defer the first payment for up to 180 days on data centre infrastructure and services to help manage cash flow.

There are also short-term options for remote work and learning, with six to 12-month terms and refresh options for laptops and desktops.

Dell advises interested customers to check out its Payment Flexibility Programme for the full list of benefits, and its remote working solutions to assist during lockdown.