28 Mar 2018 | 10.13 am

Dell has been ranked as the Best Place to Work in Ireland for the second year running, according to research by online recruiter Indeed. The index is compiled based on thousands of employee reviews posted on the site, which attracts 1.2 million unique visitors each month in Ireland.

The retail industry dominated this year’s list, with the top 25 companies including several well-known high-street brands in Ireland, such as Next, Boots, Debenhams, Penneys, Brown Thomas and Marks & Spencer.

The technology industry was also strongly represented on the list, with employers Apple and Google featuring alongside Dell in the top five employers. HP and Intel were also listed among the top 10.

The food and drink industry was also strongly represented by the likes of Supervalu, McDonald’s, Spar and Centra. The Irish Defence Forces were a new entry to the ranking this year at number six.

Paul Wolfe, senior VP of human resources with Indeed, said that companies have recognised for some time that there is more to employee satisfaction than remuneration. “Attraction of staff — let alone their continued retention — demands investment in work-life balance, flexibility, a supportive and collaborative working environment and opportunities to progress and learn, and this is evident in the companies we have ranked today,” he added.

Aongus Hegarty, president of Dell EMC EMEA, said that his firm invests significantly in creating a work environment that is motivating and inspiring, while also giving staff flexibility to maintain a good work-life balance.

Photo: (front l-r) Paul Wolfe, Indeed; Gerard Murnaghan, Indeed; Marie Moynihan, Dell EMC; Aongus Hegarty, Dell EMC EMEA; (back l-r) Dell EMC staff Jessica Breen, Andrew Foley, Denis Kelly, Antonia Neary and John Morrow (Pic: Colm Mahady/Fennell Photography)