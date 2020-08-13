Dell Joins Premium Chromebook Tussle

13 Aug 2020 | 07.58 am

Dell has introduced an enterprise-level addition to its line of Latitude Chromebooks, aimed at facilitating remote working by employees.

This year has seen premium Chrome OS devices from Samsung, HP, and Acer. Dell joins the fray with its Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise, the flagship of the range, with a 14-inch screen with low blue light technology in a 4K panel, and what Dell claims is the longest battery life for any premium Chromebook.

The device sells for the premium price of €1,200 excluding VAT and weighs about 1.5 kilos.

Dell senior vice president Rahul Tikoo said: “Our latest Latitude Chromebook Enterprise is designed equal parts for employees and IT managers adopting Chrome OS in the enterprise.

“Employees will appreciate its sleek design and collaboration features that help them navigate new work dynamics, while IT managers have the management and security features they expect when deploying devices in a corporate environment.”

The 2 in 1 laptop has a standard 128GB solid state drive and 8GB of RAM. Claimed battery life between charges is up to 21 hours and there’s a fast-charge option that will replenish the battery to 35% in 20 minutes, or 80% in less than an hour.

There are full details here.