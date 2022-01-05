Dell Announces UltraSharp Monitor

05 Jan 2022 | 09.40 am

Dell has refreshed its popular XPS 13 laptop and announced the new UltraSharp monitor to provide quality collaboration and visual experience possible for people working from home.

Dell says the XPS 13 Plus has been designed with larger keycaps (also known as zero-lattice), so the keyboard is comfortable, smooth and efficient with every keystroke. The top row of the keyboard has a new capacitive touch experience that enables users to switch between media and function keys easily.

The new Dell UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing monitor comes with built-in webcam, echo cancelling dual array microphones and 14W speakers. It’s certified for Microsoft Teams and comes with privacy and productivity features.

XPS 13 Plus will ship in the Spring 2022 with Windows 11, and pricing will be confirmed nearer to shipping date. The U3223QZ monitor (pictured) is available from March 29.