Deliveroo Launches New Marketing Tools For Restaurants

31 Jan 2020 | 02.59 pm

Changes to the Deliveroo app will allow restaurants to offer customers price discounts on individual dishes, a move that it hopes will boost order volumes and reduce food waste.

Up to now, participating restaurants could only offer discounts on full menus. The new version of its Marketer tool will enable them to offer discounts on dishes, which Deliveroo says “can be promoted to target customer audiences in tailored promotional themes”.

Introduced last year, the Marketer tool gave restaurants the ability to offer promotions to different customer groups and according to the company order volumes rose by an average of 50% during campaigns offering 20% or more off menus.

The added functionality should boost this even further, Deliveroo believes.

Deliveroo Ireland chief Michael Healy said: “Deliveroo has unique insights and data on how restaurants’ delivery services perform. Restaurants can use this to learn how to improve their service and to offer tailored promotions to specific customer groups. This is good for customers, who will see more discounts, and good for restaurants as it will boost sales and revenue.

“This technology will fundamentally change how restaurants interact with and market to their customer base by allowing them to react to trends or offer discounts on products which would otherwise end up as waste. We’re delighted to be able to offer this agility to Irish restaurants.”

Deliveroo launched in Ireland in 2015, and currently works with c. 1,000 self-employed riders and more than 1,200 restaurants across Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway.