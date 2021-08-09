09 Aug 2021 | 01.17 pm

Deliveroo is to launch in Waterford on August 26 as part of its broader expansion plans.

Paddy Quinlan of Deliveroo Ireland said: “Deliveroo’s arrival in Waterford shows our commitment to the Irish market. In addition to creating valuable opportunities for riders, our arrival in Waterford will be a boost to local restaurants who will be able to reach new customers and grow their businesses through food delivery.”

Deliveroo currently hosts a network of around c.1,800 restaurants on its platform in Ireland. Recent new partners include KFC, Wowburger, Mad Egg and Offbeat Donuts.

The company is inviting restaurants, takeaways and grocery retailers in Waterford to apply here to become a registered partner.