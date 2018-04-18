DEGIRO Offering €1,000 Transaction Credit

18 Apr 2018 | 10.21 am

New clients of online share trading platform DEGIRO who sign up between 18 April and 25 April 2018 will receive a €1,000 transaction credit to get started managing their portfolios.

This transaction credit will come in the form of €10 per trading day for 100 trading days and can be used to trade any of the more than two million products available on DEGIRO’s platform.

Users will pay fees at the time of any order. The €10 credit will then be refunded at the end of each month. So no trade, no credit.

“Our mission is to provide added value by developing affordable, custom-made financial services for investors worldwide,” said Paul Laverty (pictured), Head of DEGIRO UK and Ireland. “With this promotion, we want to offer new investors the opportunity to start building their portfolio with no initial cost to them.”

The promotion offer only applies to new accounts activated before April 25, so interested investors are advised to commence the process today.

For more information see www.degiro.ie/1000.