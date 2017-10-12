12 Oct 2017 | 08.54 am

Sponsored Content

Paul Laverty (pictured), Head of Business Development Ireland with online broker DEGIRO, discusses major market stories for the next month

REVENUE STREAMS In a year filled with tech-heavy IPOs, the most recent listing – and arguably the most successful so far – onto the NASDAQ is Roku. Roku produces digital media players, comprising small boxes that stream video content from services like Netflix and Hulu to televisions.

Ten years ago, the firm was a project of Netflix, which was looking to make a box to stream its services to televisions. Rather than see the project out to fruition, it was decided to cancel only a few weeks before the product’s planned launch; Netflix abandoned plans of getting into producing hardware altogether.

Instead, the company was spun off into what would go on to become Roku. After first pricing at $14 per share, Roku shares saw a rise of nearly 68% to $23.50 on its first day of trading. The following day, the price hovered just under $29 before levelling out. At the time of writing, the price is sitting around $22.

NEED A LYFT Lyft, the ride-sharing service hitherto notable for the pink fuzzy moustaches on the front of each car, has taken steps toward hiring an IPO advisory firm. The news comes after shaky, scandal-filled months for Lyft’s primary competitor and ride-share market leader, Uber, including claims of sexual harassment and the high-profile loss of their licence to operate in London.

While Uber currently is valued at $68 billion, far surpassing Lyft’s $7.5bn, Lyft has been experiencing strong growth in recent months. Should Lyft progress with plans to float, it would be the first firm in the ride-sharing industry to have an IPO. Estimates are that a Lyft IPO could come as soon as early next year. Meanwhile, Uber’s new CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, has set a timeline of between 18 and 36 months for an Uber IPO.

RAPID DESCENT Earlier this month, Ryanair’s sudden cancellation of 20,000 flights due to staffing errors sent the firm’s stock price tumbling. After falling more than €3 per share from its August high of €19.42, Ryanair stock closed below €17.50 for the first time since the summer. An estimated 400,000 customers are left affected.

While the firm manages a PR nightmare, Ryanair share prices did get a small silver lining to start the month, following UK rival Monarch’s sudden departure. Monarch, the UK’s fifth largest carrier, announced out of the blue that they were terminating all operations, effective immediately. This gave a small, but necessary, boost to Ryanair’s trading price.

Likewise, UK discount broker EasyJet’s stock price jumped on the news as well. The firm’s stock has been slipping since July, when it announced it was expecting revenue per seat to fall in the coming months.

