15 Aug 2018 | 09.56 am

Dee Ryan has been appointed chief executive of Limerick Chamber. A former CEO of charity aid agency Bóthar, Ryan takes over at the chamber helm from James Ring, who is leaving for a CEO role with consultancy firm Ingenium.

Ryan holds an honours degree in business studies from the University of Limerick and a post-graduate diploma in digital marketing from the Digital Marketing Institute. Previously, she was founder and chief executive of Limerick SME Spark Marketing.

Ryan said: “One of the hallmarks of the success of Limerick in business over the past five years or so has been the buy-in from all the stakeholders, and Limerick Chamber has been one of the leaders in that regard, including through my predecessor, James Ring.

“I’m looking forward to developing a new strategic plan for Limerick Chamber, and how we can enhance our offering to members and best support their needs. We will continue to keep the foot on lobbying for key infrastructure, doing what we can to ensure the delivery as quickly as possible of projects like the M20 and Northern Distributor Road, which are critical to the ongoing development of Limerick and the region.”