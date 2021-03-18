Dedicated Google Website For Small Firms

18 Mar 2021 | 09.05 am

Google has introduced a new website specifically for small Irish businesses, after entries for the search term ‘Buy Irish’ jumped by 3,500% in 2020.

‘Google for Small Business’ aims to help Irish companies take their business online and continue reaching customers during the pandemic. The company believes they can leverage consumer sentiment by using the online tools available.

The free platform will “guide businesses along every step of their journey, from setting up their Google business profile to creating a website, along with tips and advice on how to reach and grow their customer base,” according to the company.

Director of small business Alice Mansergh said: “Over the last year we have seen some great success stories from small businesses that have pivoted to sell and engage with their customers online.

“Google for Small Business was designed to help more businesses leverage the supports available and start taking the small steps to overcome the impacts of the pandemic and experience similar growth and success. One of the key insights we have gained from working with small businesses is the need for a practical, step-by-step guide to operating online and that is exactly what Google for Small Business is.”

The site, she said, would also allow businesses to discover valuable insights about their customers using market research tools, along with advice on how to create a strong customer experience and drive more traffic to their business.