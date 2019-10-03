DeckSender Brings Founders And Investors Together

03 Oct 2019 | 07.57 am

‘Democratic’ investment platform DeckSender has come out of beta phase to launch its online method of bringing startups and potential investors together without the usual hassle.

According to founders Doug Scott and Mike Sutton, DeckSender allows founders to connect with investment matches quickly and easily. “It streamline the process of introducing your business and making your pitch. And it’s free for both startups and investors,” said Scott

According to the UK venture, DeckSender counts Notion, Octopus, Holtzbrinck Ventures, Index Ventures and Forward Partners among the 700 funders that came on board during the beta year.

“More than 1,300 startups have sent their investment decks to investors and pitched via DeckSender, with 17% of decks getting a positive ‘interested in investment’ response from investors,” Scott added. The average ask was just over €1.3m.

An investment deck is, in essence, a slideshow containing a pitch to investors.

Mike Sutton commented: “We’re excited for what’s coming over the next 12 months as we look to add more investors in different parts of the world to expand our global reach for startups and also reach more startups and ambitious founders outside the traditional investment hubs of London, Berlin,New York, San Francisco and Singapore.”

The DeckSender platform has no input into deal mechanics, but the two founders plan to add the ability for founders and investors to actively follow through with communications and meetings, with a view to intensifying overall engagement and see more deals completed.