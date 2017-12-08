Deadline Releases First Ever Courier App

08 Dec 2017 | 11.59 am

Courier and transport company Deadline has created a courier app that allows customers to book and pay for a courier via a mobile device in much the same way as they can call a cab using MyTaxi, letting the company do all the rest.

The Deadline app allows a user to book and pay for a courier on a smartphone and specify a time for collection and delivery, either same day or direct. When the courier arrives, the client will know the courier’s name already, they sign electronically and hand over the package.

The app shows the route the courier will take, and the user gets a text or email when the parcel is delivered with the signature of the receiver. Deadline says that the “app is for busy people who don’t want to sign up to a courier account — everything is done on your device transparently, quickly, easily and safely”.

Chief executive Stephen McCann (pictured) said: “Nearly three-quarters of our customers (72%) book a courier on a mobile device. Now, using that same device, they can book and pay for it using the app — and they don’t need an account with us to do it.

“Our new Deadline Courier App, the first ever courier app in Ireland, is downloadable from the App Store. It allows any smartphone user to order a courier whenever they wish — useful for one-off collections and deliveries in Dublin. It will be rolled out nationwide within the next few weeks.”

Deadline provides specialist support services across national and international boundaries, including specialist deliveries for the legal, medical, construction and engineering sectors. It was founded in 2010.