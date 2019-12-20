De Facto Shaving Oil Stresses Green Credentials

20 Dec 2019 | 12.06 pm

A Mayo shaving oil brand is on a mission to convert at least 1,000 shavers to its products before the New Year, and away from cans of gel or foam that can’t be recycled.

De Facto developer Tom Murphy is asking shavers to make a New Year resolution to ‘Can the Can’, as part of their personal contribution to reducing waste and cutting carbon and other emissions.

According to Murphy: “There are two billion regular shavers in the world, if just one million of them switched from gels and foams that would mean that an unbelievable 500m cans would not end up in landfill.”

He points out that shaving foam/gel cans are mostly unrecyclable as they cannot be cleaned. There is a clear warning on cans not to open or puncture them, so they are sent to landfill.

“Furthermore, the shaving public is not aware that many of the chemicals in shaving foam/gels should be avoided on health and safety grounds,” Murphy added.

De Facto shaving oil, made and blended in Ireland, comes in a thumb-sized bottle that should last a regular shaver for 18 months, the company claims.

In the mid-1990s, Murphy set up distribution company Pamex, which employs 18 people and distributes brands such as Carmex lip balm and the probiotic IBS support, Alflorex. The company’s niche is personal care products that solve everyday problems for people such as dry eyes, shaving burn and chapped lips.

Pamex Ltd is owned by Tom and Mary Murphy and the company booked a net profit of €720,000 in 2018. Year-end net worth was €1.4m, most of it cash. The Pamex shaving oil product De Facto took two years to develop, the company says.

“The main shaving products are owned by multinational corporations and, in my opinion, they only give a reasonable shave and result in an absolutely massive amount of waste going to landfill,” said Murphy (66).

“The main benefit of using an oil instead of a foam or a gel is that you can actually see where you’re shaving and the oil allows the razor to glide over the face, cutting the hairs but not the skin. And you don’t need four or five blades either, just your own favourite razor and hot water will do.”

Photo: Tom Murphy and his grandson Charlie.