DCU dotLAB Looks To The Future

17 Jan 2019 | 04.30 pm

Dublin City University has opened a new research centre to focus on digital technologies.

The Irish Institute for Digital Business takes over from the Irish Centre for Cloud Computing & Commerce and has an expanded remit to include social media, mobile technologies, big data analytics, blockchain, and Internet of Things research. Professor Theo Lynn will lead the 28 faculty members and researchers employed at the institute.

A core element of the new centre will be dotLAB, a dedicated space at DCU’s Business School for applied digital optimisation and transformation research. The facility will host Irish and international researchers from industry and academia to pursue research on six themes:

Future of Finance Future of Work Future of Sales and Marketing Future of Information Systems Future of Operations & Logistics Future of Governance.

Lynn commented: “DCU researchers have been working actively with organisations in Ireland to understand the business value of cloud computing and accelerate adoption of the cloud. The IIDB builds on the seven years of research completed at IC4, recognises the wide range of digital business research being undertaken across DCU, and consolidates this research capacity in to one new institute.

“Researchers, industry and policy makers will be able to leverage the expanded research expertise and capacity to solve real-world problems today, tomorrow and beyond.”