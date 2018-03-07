07 Mar 2018 | 11.09 am

Dublin City University has announced a partnership with Talent Garden, an Italian firm providing co-working spaces, training and networking, to launch a new hub for digital innovation.

Founded in Italy six years ago, Talent Garden currently operates 23 co-working campuses in eight countries, principally around Europe. Its partnership with DCU will see the firm open a hub with 350 work spaces in DCU Alpha, an ‘innovation campus’ based in Glasnevin.

Talent Garden works with a number of big-name companies, among them BMW, Google and Electrolux. Its expansion out of Italy is being helped by a €12m fundraiser Talent Garden secured in 2016.

Talent Garden initially targeted eastern European counties to expand to, including Romania, Albania and Lithuania. It also has a presence in Spain and Austria. As well as the co-working spaces, Talent Garden runs an ‘Innovation School’ education programme, provides training in coding and digital marketing, among other digital topics.

The proposed Talent Garden campus in DCU Alpha will also feature its Innovation School, which will work in partnership with DCU Business School.

Members of Talent Garden Dublin can also avail of the co-working platform anywhere in firm’s network of facilities across 18 cities in Europe. The local partners of Talent Garden Dublin are Luca Ascani, Salvatore Esposito and Niall O’Connor, all tech entrepreneurs based in Ireland.

Speaking at the announcement of the DCU partnership this week, Talent Garden founder and CEO, Davide Dattoli, noted that Ireland is already the leading HQ for many of the global tech companies that Talent Garden works with.

“In DCU, we have found a university partner with the same entrepreneurial DNA and ambition as Talent Garden, which made the selection process easy,” he continued.

Professor Brian MacCraith, president of DCU, said that Talent Garden Dublin will offer a unique combination of innovation and education that will help startups, SMEs and multinationals navigate the opportunities created by the burgeoning internet-of-things sector in particular.

“Talent Garden Dublin goes way beyond co-working as it is currently understood in Ireland, and into the fields of accredited digital skills training, corporate digital transformation, as well as creating international connectivity for Irish startups looking to scale up in other markets,” Prof. MacCraith added.

Talent Garden is also planning to expand into Nordic countries and recently announced a new facility in San Francisco. Talent Garden Dublin is expected to be operational in September 2018. The facility will comprise co-working spaces, ‘corporate innovation labs’, a large event space and an Italian-themed café/restaurant.

Photo: Davide Dattoli (left) and Brian MacCraith