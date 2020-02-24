DCU Talent Academy Expands MSc Programme

24 Feb 2020 | 01.24 pm

Bord Bia and DCU Business School have announced a new programme designed to enhance the innovation capabilities within the Irish food, drink and horticultural sectors.

As part of the Bord Bia Talent Academy, the MSc Innovation & Insights programme will promote consumer-focussed innovation and new product development within Ireland’s largest indigenous industry.

Bord Bia’s Talent Academy at DCU has 69 participants currently taking part in four programmes located in 15 markets around the world. The Talent Academy offers early to mid-career participants the opportunity to achieve a Master’s level qualification while gaining Irish and international work experience. The Talent Academy has five programmes:

MSc. Innovation & Insights

MSc. Supply Chain & Account Management

MSc. International Business

MSc. Marketing Practice (Bord Bia Marketing Fellowship)

MSc. Business Sustainability (Origin Green Ambassadors)

Michael Murphy, Bord Bia’s Organisation & Industry talent director, said the continued growth of the sector hinges on effectively identifying and deploying insight-led strategies in the promotion of Irish food, drink and horticulture.

“The Talent Academy’s partnership with DCU Business School will allow us to attract and develop world-class talent in the area of innovation and design thinking which are essential to maintain our competitive edge,” Murphy added.

“The MSc in Insights & Innovation complements our existing suite of programmes which focus on marketing, sustainability and international business, and will enable us to expand the industry’s strategic capabilities as we work towards our growth targets.”

The 18 month fully funded scholarship programme will combine academic learning with an industry placement, allowing participants to undertake hands-on innovation projects with leading Irish and international food and drink organisations. The academic component of the programme will focus on innovation strategy, design thinking, consumer insights, global brand strategy and consumer research.

Prof. Anne Sinnott, executive dean of DCU Business School, commented: “There are few companies where innovation is not right at the top of the corporate agenda, and this is even more evident in the food and beverage industries where the threat of Brexit and intense competition make innovation the number one priority.”

Supported by Bord Bia and industry, successful participants will receive a full scholarship and a tax free bursary of €20,000 per annum. Individuals interested in applying can find out more information at business.dcu.ie/bordbia. The closing date for applications is 15 May 2020 and programmes will start in September 2020.

Photo: Michal Murphy with Prof. Anne Sinnott