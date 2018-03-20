Real-World Worth Defines DCU Executive MBA

20 Mar 2018 | 11.17 am

The DCU Executive MBA is an applied qualification that nurtures and develops evidence-based manager. The key to its success is the real-life quality of the course content

As one of Europe’s most dynamic business schools, DCU Business School is truly alive with ambition. We have redefined the boundaries of the traditional business school, collaborating on multiple levels with business, industry and government. Being responsive to the needs of people, organisations economies and societies is at the heart of our MBA.

The quality of our teaching, small class sizes and high levels of industry engagement make us stand out. As well as being recognised by AACSB, the oldest and most prestigious global accrediting body for business schools, DCU Business School is also ranked in the top 90 European Business Schools by the influential Financial Times ranking.

Applied Material

The DCU Executive MBA, accredited by the Association of MBAs (AMBA), is an applied MBA that develops evidence-based managers who can identify and analyse the best available data to make better decisions. We inspire and encourage the application of material covered in the classroom to real-life challenges encountered in participant organisations.

Participants learn from and make use of what is covered in the classroom because they’ve applied it to real life, and in turn gain real returns on their investment.

Sustainable Value

We develop our participants’ capability to bring sustainable value to their organisations and to society at large, to confidently manage and lead in environments that are not predictable and to prepare them for diverse, dynamic career paths over their lifetimes. Our leadership development helps participants to understand and develop their leadership style, an increasingly important element of advancing in the world of business.

Delivered part-time one day per week over two years, the Executive MBA allows participants to gain this prestigious qualification while balancing work and family life.

