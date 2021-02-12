DCC Renews Social Entrepreneurs Partnership

12 Feb 2021 | 12.48 pm

DCC plc has renewed its support for Social Entrepreneurs Ireland, pledging €1m financial aid for the next five years.

DCC first partnered with SEI in 2010 and is the the sponsor of SEI’s annual selection process for its programmes, and its flagship October event for social entrepreneurs.

DCC staff assist SEI in reviewing applications and participate on judging panels. A number of DCC executives also provide direct mentoring and support to both SEI team members and social entrepreneurs.

SEI reported income of €2.1m in 2019, and outlays of €340,000 on raising funds and €1.9m on charitable activities.

Cash donations amounted to €1.6m while donated services were valued at €500,000. Law firm A&L Goodbody provided legal advice valued at €200,000 while advertising services worth €200,000 were provided by DAA, Exterion Media and Rothco.

Overheads increased to €650,000 from €350,000 the year before. This was largely due to SEI funding a TV documentary about its activities at a cost of €250,000.

DCC boss Donal Murphy commented: “Since DCC’s first involvement with SEI over a decade ago, we have witnessed first-hand the beneficial effects SEI has on communities across the country. We believe that this combination of financial support and continuing strategic partnership will lead to many more success stories from SEI over the next five years.”

Photo: Darren Ryan (left), Agrikids founder Alma Jordan and Donal Murphy. (Pic: Julian Behal)