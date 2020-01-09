DC Networks Acquired By Calligo

09 Jan 2020 | 11.00 am

DC Networks in Dublin has been acquired by UK data and privacy firm Calligo.

Calligo founder and chief executive Julian Box (pictured) said: “Adding a presence in Ireland, alongside our established locations in the UK and Europe, bolsters our ability to provide local, European and international businesses with a full suite of data-centric managed services that satisfy all requirements in data residency, data privacy and data ethics.

“DC Networks is a well-run business with a portfolio of IT, cloud and managed services that will meld very easily with our own, and it has a rightfully-earned local reputation for client service and accurate delivery. In truth, the business reminds us of ourselves and we are excited by the prospect of adding the existing team to our own.”

DC Networks Ltd, owned by Max Colmer (42) and Robert Doyle (47), was established in 2005 and booked a net profit of €347,000 in the year to August 2018. The company paid its two shareholders €200,000 in dividends, the same as the year before. The company employed 19 people in 2018 and year-end trade debtors amounted to €500,000. Creditors at period-end were €330,000 and net worth was €630,000.

Robert Doyle commented: “The similarities in our service lines, customer focus and underlying missions were striking. We have taken pride in developing strong relationships with our clients, many of whom have been with us for many years, and we know their businesses, needs and data challenges inside out.

“This acquisition will be an excellent result for our new and existing clients, as the wider portfolio of data services that will be made available to them, including data privacy, automation and artificial intelligence, are exactly what they and businesses across Ireland are in need of.”

Calligo services span public and hybrid cloud, IT managed services, data analytics, artificial intelligence and a ‘privacy-first’ data management consultancy. The company has data centres in the UK, Jersey, Guernsey, Canada, Singapore and Luxembourg.