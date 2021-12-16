DBI Lists Best Christmas Shopping Websites

16 Dec 2021 | 10.46 am

Digital Business Ireland has announced its list of the best Irish websites to shop for Chtistmas gifts, spanning hospitality, technology, retail and more.

In partnership with Permanent TSB, the organisation’s National Digital Awards sought to determine the best websites available to consumers, with the intention of supporting continued consumer support of Irish businesses beyond the festive season.

The judges used criteria including functionality, user experience, and creativity displayed by the website in making their decisions, and given the noted increase in cybersecurity threats and online fraud in recent months, they felt it important that each of the websites featured also demonstrated an appropriate level of compliance with data protection regulations, and placed customer safety as a top priority.

DBI secretary general Lorraine Higgins (pictured) commented: “We know that it matters to consumers to Click Green and Buy Nearby, so we have compiled a list of the best transactional websites for this festive period.

“Each of the websites listed has demonstrated a high level of functionality, with many offering integrated payment systems, self-checkout services, and digital tools to help respond to customer queries in real time.

“In addition, the judges were particularly impressed by the fact that every single website on the list showcased cohesive, creative branding and easy-to navigate site maps, that are not only visually appealing and informative, but are mobile-friendly.”

The full list of 32 websites is available here, and there’s a handy guide to safe online shopping here.