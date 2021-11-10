DB Beans To Distribute Pure Roast Coffee Range

10 Nov 2021 | 11.39 am

Kildare coffee company DB Beans has acquired the Irish rights to sell a range of coffee beans from Pure Roast Coffee, the Lisburn-based coffee roasters and wholesalers.

The Pure Roast range is a range of “premium, award-winning coffee beans, roasted in one of only two BRC AA food standard-accredited coffee roasting facilities in Ireland,” according to the company, and is aimed at cafés, hotels, restaurants, and offices.

Pure Roast Coffee chief executive Martin Symington said: “Partnering with DB Beans and granting them the sole distribution rights for Pure Roast Coffee in the Republic of Ireland offers us a great opportunity to bring our coffee-roasting expertise to wholesale buyers south of the border.

“We like to partner with companies that have a similar passion for coffee and customer satisfaction, and I think we have found a great match with the guys in DB Beans.”

DB Beans co-founder Brian Conroy added: “DB Beans started as a case study for us during the lockdown in 2020. We both had a passion for coffee and wanted to see how we could create a range of great tasting coffees, targeted initially at the running community.

“We launched our first online retail store on St Patricks Day 2021. Here we are, six months later, in a position to take on the sole distribution rights for such a premium coffee roaster. It is hugely exciting for us.”