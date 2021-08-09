09 Aug 2021 | 01.01 pm
Davy Upgrades Growth Forecast To 10%
Exports and multinationals fuel rapid rebound
09 Aug 2021 | 01.01 pm
Davy is forecasting Irish GDP growth of 10% in 2021, a significant upgrade from its previous forecast of 4.8%.
For 2020, the brokers has pencilled in a growth forecast of 5.6%.
Driving the bullish figures are buoyant exports, a thriving multinational sector, and a less shallow contraction in the domestic economy year to date than previously expected.
Davy says the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions has been evident in credit/debit card spending, falling jobless claims, buoyant tax receipts and record PMI survey readings.
With vaccination continuing apace, Davy now expects Ireland’s indigenous sector to grow by 5.2% in 2021 vs 2.7% previously, with output returning to pre-pandemic levels by early 2022, faster than originally anticipated.
Davy forecasts a fast recovery in consumer spending during the summer, reaching pre-pandemic levels by late 2021, in part due to the extension until March of government income supports.
The broker notes that in June 2021 household deposits had grown by 12% annually to €132bn, whereas loans from the banking sector were down 1.6% to €101bn, indicating a well of potential pent-up demand.
Core investment spending which contracted by 1.5% in 2020 is forecast to grow by 4% in 2021 and 7% in 2022, aided by an acceleration in housing completions. Davy expects house price inflation of 8% in 2021, slowing to 3.5% in 2022.
The government deficit is set to come in at €19.5bn in 2021, representing 4.7% of GDP. It will decline to 3.2% of GDP in 2022, Davy predicts.
By the end of 2021 outstanding government debt is forecast to total €242bn, rising to €252bn by the end of 2022.