01 Nov 2017 | 10.20 am

Davy Group has concluded the acquisition of part of Danske Bank’s wealth management business.

The deal involves the transfer of the management of more than 1,100 Danske Bank customers’ investment portfolios to the Davy Group, along with a team of 10 staff, who will join the existing business in Belfast.

The agreement also sees Danske Bank make Davy Private Clients UK (which is part of the Davy Group) its preferred referral partner for private banking customers seeking investment options over £150,000.

The Davy Group has overall assets under management in excess of €14 billion and more than 660 staff, including more than 70 in Northern Ireland.

Stephen Felle, chief executive of Davy Private Clients UK, commented: “I am confident that the combined resources of the Davy Private Clients UK and Danske Bank teams will deliver an enhanced service to these valued clients in the years ahead.”

In recent years, the Davy Group has acquired a number of Northern Ireland investment and wealth advisory businesses, including Pension & Financial Consultants Limited (PFC), Graham Corry Cheevers and Square Seven Financial Planning.



Photo: Stephen Felle (right) and Richard Caldwell, Danske Bank