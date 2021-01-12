Davy Strengthens New Tech Finance Team

12 Jan 2021 | 09.36 am

Davy has appointed former Deutsche Bank investment banker Peter Bennett (pictured) as head of technology corporate finance. The financial services firm is building a dedicated team to focus on servicing Irish technology companies.

Bennett began his career with KPMG in Dublin, where he qualified as a chartered accountant. He spent 16 years working with Deutsche Bank in New York and London, and latterly worked with CRH as VP of global strategy and corporate development.

The addition of Bennett to Davy follows a series of recent senior hires and appointments at Davy Capital Markets. They included three senior hires for its London office to build out its UK capital markets unit, the appointment of Barry Dixon as head of Davy Renewables, a new unit within Davy Capital Markets, and Tom Tynan’s appointment as head of a new ESG advisory team.

Bennett’s role as head of technology corporate finance will be to work with Irish technology companies on their corporate finance, M&A and strategic advisory needs. According to Davy, its establishment of a dedicated technology team at the firm comes in response to the significant growth being experienced in the indigenous Irish tech ecosystem and its rising importance to the Irish economy and population more broadly.

The team will be tasked with assisting companies and management teams across the tech spectrum, from high potential startups through to the larger, more established tech companies on the island of Ireland.