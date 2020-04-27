Davy On Board For Irish Times Podcasts

27 Apr 2020 | 12.16 pm

Davy Group is partnering with The Irish Times in a three-year sponsorship deal for the media outlet’s Inside Business podcast.

The podcast is hosted by The Irish Times business editor, Ciarán Hancock, and focuses on business and economics. It has an average listenership of 6,500 plays per episode.

The new sponsorship deal will also aim to improve the podcast’s reach and listenership by using multiple platforms, including online and print support.

“We have expanded our range of coverage in recent years to include live broadcasts, regular ‘business of sport’ episodes, and interviews with some of the top Irish and international business leaders,” said Hancock.

“This strategic partnership with Davy Group gives The Irish Times a platform to continue to innovate with our coverage and to build out engagement with listeners.”

Nicky Doran (pictured), brand and marketing strategy director with Davy, said that it was important for the organisation to continue to partner with media and businesses. “Podcasting is an innovative medium that is growing in popularity.

“For us as a sponsor, it offers an opportunity to engage audiences interested in quality content in a relatively new and interesting way. We fully intend to be a strategic partner to The Irish Times and will work with them to continue to build the audience.”

The Inside Business podcast in association with Davy will return on Wednesday, April 29. Access it on SoundCloud, iTunes or by visiting https://www.irishtimes.com/business/business-podcast