Mark Walsh Appointed Managing Partner In Eugene F. Collins

22 Jan 2018 | 04.49 pm

Dublin law firm Eugene F. Collins has appointed Mark Walsh as managing partner of the firm for an initial three-year period. Walsh has been with the firm since 2001 and took up the new post in January.

Prior to his new appointment, Walsh had been head of the firm’s property and construction group and has been a partner with Eugene F. Collins since 2005, specialising in commercial property.

Walsh will be the fourth partner to take on the managing partner role in Eugene F. Collins since it first introduced the post in 2000. In his new position, Walsh will be responsible for devising the firm’s strategic approach and the development of its business.

“2018 presents an interesting year for Irish firms with an ever evolving and changing economic landscape and I am excited to start my new position,” said Walsh. “I hope to lead Eugene F. Collins to new growth across our corporate, litigation, property and banking departments, which are performing strongly. In the coming months, we will be making a number of appointments.”

Established in 1893, Eugene F. Collins employs 23 partners and 110 legal professionals and support staff.