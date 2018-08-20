20 Aug 2018 | 10.32 am

DataSolutions, the Dublin-based IT company, will create 20 new jobs and invest €8m over the next three years.

A specialist IT solutions distributor, DataSolutions is hiring additional staff after a strong trading year up to March 2018. The firm said that revenue during the period increased by 34% to €40m.

DataSolutions announced the hiring of 20 staff in 2016 also, when it expanded into the UK. It currently employs 30 people. The firm’s UK operation now accounts for 30% of DataSolutions’ business.

Michael O’Hara, group MD and majority shareholder of DataSolutions, said that 2017 was his firm’s best year of trading since being founded in 1991.

“It’s been a novel, exciting but also a challenging experience growing from a startup position in the UK to build our brand there,” he added.

DataSolutions is also involved in cybersecurity promotion. It has run its Secure Computing Forum annually in Ireland for the last five years. The sixth outing the forum takes place in the Aviva Stadium on September 20 next.

This year’s forum will focus on putting cybersecurity at the heart of business strategy and look at the ongoing threat posed by ransomware.

Photo: Michael O’Hara (centre) with DataSolutions management staff Susan Cahalane and David Keating