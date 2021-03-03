Datascan Mailroom Enjoys 400% Growth

03 Mar 2021 | 09.28 am

Digital document management company Datascan experienced a 400% increase in demand for its services in 2020 and has ramped up investment in its digital mailroom service in response.

The company says that Covid-19 increased demand for its services, and that the 40 new clients recruited to its digital mailroom equates to 400% growth. It had in response “invested significantly in innovative software to streamline the data extraction process”, replacing the need for manual extraction of data and with the capability to “automatically pull key information items from scanned documents”.

Director Orla Cafferty (pictured) said: “Over the past year, we have seen a steady rise in demand for our services, including our Digital Mailroom. Due to the pandemic, large numbers are working at home, but in many instances their processes are not designed for remote working. For example, companies in the insurance industry need access to customer renewals and physical documents to process payments, which can be difficult to coordinate in-house during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In recent times, many organisations have digitised their processes, but there is still an over reliance on paper documents. The digitisation of documents and the Digital Mailroom service both offer a level of flexibility and comfort for companies and provides a secure and compliant way of storing data.”

The Datascan service, the company says, “enables the direction of mail to local offices, global offices, and to staff working remotely. Files are delivered on the same day and securely by email, or uploaded through Secure File Transfer Protocol (SFTP), depending on the needs of the organisation”.

Cafferty added: “With large volumes of staff working remotely, Datascan processes incoming mail and the files are scanned, indexed, and routed as required to the end user at their workstation.

“All documents and files are processed in line with GDPR. Datascan is certified to ISO9001 and the internationally recognised standard ISO27001.”