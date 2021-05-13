‘Daring’ Stories To Inspire SMEs

13 May 2021 | 09.36 am

Vodafone Business is to host a five-day event titled #ThoseWhoDare, where 30 business leaders will share their “daring” stories to help inspire Europe’s small-and-medium-sized businesses.

The event will run over five mornings from May 17 to 21, from 10am to 11am and will cover key issues faced by SMEs as they seek to rebound from the global pandemic.

Business director Sinéad Bryan (pictured) said: “The past 12 months has been especially hard for SME leaders, many of whom have had to put their long-term goals on hold while they steady the ship and ride out the storm. This event brings together a huge range of inspirational individuals who have faced and overcome challenges, to help inspire SMEs now and into the future.”

Registration is here and the full details of the events are:

17 May: Business Resilience: powerful stories of resilience, with real-life examples designed to help businesses thrive

Running your own business means never losing your edge. But while resilience doesn’t always come easy, it’s vital to ensure that you’ll continue to thrive – no matter what life throws at you. Daring and ambitious leaders will share how they bounced back during the tough times to emerge stronger.

18 May: Changing social attitudes and customer behaviours: learning to change the game to keep pace with ever-shifting customer demand

As the world around us changes, so do consumers. Businesses are under continuous pressure to meet these new demands, but keeping up is a hard task to master. Leaders will discuss what consumer habits might look like in a post-pandemic world, and how they have changed the game to meet the challenge.

19 May: Sustainability: no longer a nice to have, but a must-have. How to make sustainability part of your business

Many consumers say they would buy things differently to reduce their impact on the environment. So, for businesses to succeed today, they have to keep this topic front-of-mind. Find out how experts embed sustainability into their day-to-day operations – in a way that’s both practical and affordable

20 May: Data and digital: hear how digital skills have helped businesses reduce cost and boost efficiency

Businesses of all sizes have one thing in common: they need to be digital to survive. Because the right data provides a better understanding of who your customers are and what they want, how to minimise your costs, and how to make your business run smoother.

21 May: Talent and Retention: how keeping staff happy, fulfilled and motivated is crucial to success, whether you’re the boss of one, or of many

Cultivating a workplace that is inclusive, educational and geared towards employees’ health and wellbeing can feel like a lot to handle, but it needs to be done. Hear how pioneers are nurturing talent, and how it builds winning businesses.