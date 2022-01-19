Dalata Hotels Bets Big On Manchester

19 Jan 2022 | 02.33 pm

Dalata Hotel Group has officially opened its second hotel in Manchester, located on Portland Street in the city centre.

The four-star Clayton Hotel Manchester City Centre is a five-minute walk from Piccadilly Gardens and an eight-minute walk from Piccadilly train station.

The 18-storey hotel, which Dalata says represents an investment of £45m, has 329 bedrooms, and five meeting rooms equipped Clevertouch technology which can host up to 153 delegates.

Dalata Hotel Group also operates Clayton Hotel Manchester Airport, and next month Dalata will open another hotel in the city, this time under its Maldron brand.

New chief executive Dermot Crowley (pictured) commented: “This is the first of six new hotels that we are opening in the first half of 2022. Four of these hotels are in the UK, and we have four further properties in our UK hotel pipeline, showing our continued commitment to our UK expansion strategy. We continue to look for further opportunities in the large cities around the UK.”

Crowley stated that construction is due to get underway this year for another Maldron Hotel in Manchester, at a site on Chapel Street.

The restaurant at Clayton Hotel Manchester City Centre offers a range of modern British cuisine, and the hotel also has a fitness centre, bar, and 24-hour front desk and room service.

The Dalata portfolio now consists of 29 owned hotels, 13 leased hotels and three management contracts. for a total of 9,495 bedrooms.

Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). See 1-year share price trend below.