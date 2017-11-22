22 Nov 2017 | 09.48 am

Dalata Hotel Group has launched its first own-brand coffee shop, situated in the Clayton Hotel in Leopardstown.

Called Red Bean Roastery, it is not the hotel group’s first foray into coffee ventures, although it is the first standalone coffee shop. Dalata already operates 14 coffee docks under the Red Bean Roastery brand in Clayton and Maldron hotels around Ireland the UK.

Two more coffee shops will be opened by Dalata in Dublin in 2018, with further expansion of coffee shop expansion planned. The Red Bean Roastery brand will also be introduced to 35 more Clayton and Maldron hotels in 2018.

Alan Deller, general manager of Clayton Hotel Leopardstown described the coffee shop as a “fantastic step forward” in the provision of facilities to the Sandyford business district.

The coffee shop has four baristas and serves pastries, salads, soups and other products alongside coffee.