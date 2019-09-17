Dairymaster Wins Innovation Award At Ploughing

17 Sep 2019 | 08.16 am

Success in bringing Artificial Intelligence into the milking parlour has won Kerry company Dairymaster an innovation award at the National Ploughing Championships.

Features of Dairymaster Mission Control include ‘CowNow’, an advanced cow recognition system. The OptiCruise technology incorporated into the design adjusts the speed of milking so that milking time is optimised. It also identifies the history of each individual cow and predicts its milk out time.

Enterprise Ireland’s Innovation Arena, in association with the National Ploughing Association, showcases agri-related products and innovations from 50 Irish agri-companies.

• Download list of companies exhibiting at National Ploughing Championships

Visitors to the Arena can explore the latest in contemporary plant engineering and farm equipment design on display in the new ‘Machinery Yard’.

Almost 100 applications to exhibit in the Innovation Arena were received, and the 50 selected were all finalists in the awards competition. Exhibitors participated in the ‘Bootcamp Innovation Challenge’ held at Kildalton Agricultural College in July to prepare for the Innovation Arena.

Innovation Arena Award Winners

Overall Winner

Dairymaster Mission Control, Causeway, Co. Kerry

Agri-Engineering Startup

The Cotter Crate, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick

Agri-Engineering Established Company

SAMCO, Silage Wheel Loader Extensions, Adare, Co. Limerick

Agri-Technology Startup

FarmEye, Oranmore, Co. Galway

Agri-Environmental

Woodco Renewable Energy, Tipperary

IFAC best newcomer award

HerdEye, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon

One-to-watch Award

Beotanics, Stoneyford, Co. Kilkenny

Photo: Dairymaster’s John Daly (left) and Michael Ryan. (Pic: Orla Murray/ SON Photo)