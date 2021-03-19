Cyclescheme To Improve Post-Pandemic Commute

19 Mar 2021 | 09.00 am

Sponsored Content

A nationally representative survey of 1,000 adults aged 18+ years carried out by Coyne Research showed 85% were concerned about public transport due to the pandemic, and 60% of working respondents stated that they would change their commuting habits.

Half of working Millennial and Gen Z adults in Ireland said they are more likely to cycle to work following the Covid-19 outbreak, while nine out of ten agreed that commuting on a bike would save money.

In August 2020, the government issued improved legislation which allows for the purchase of bikes and accessories up to the value of €1,250, an increase of 25%, while ebikes or pedelecs are now purchasable to the value of up to €1,500.

Coupled with the government’s commitment to upgrading or installing new bikeways across cities and towns nationwide, it is apparent that there is a real focus on encouraging people to start or return to cycling, and employers are increasingly aware.

Ronan Kieran (pictured) is Business Development Manager for One4all Rewards, and project lead on the newly launched Cyclescheme which has replaced its predecessor, Bikes4work. “We are already reporting a 30% increase for 2021 in employees availing of our cycle to work scheme,” says Ronan.

“Interestingly, we have seen an increase in the value of the bikes being purchased, which shows that people are serious about their commitment to choosing cycling as their commute of choice, where possible, when offices and workplaces return to normal.”

E-Code Efficiencies

Cyclescheme improves on the Bikes4work scheme. Moving away from the old model of physical cards, Cyclescheme provides a simple e-code solution for employers and employees, which improves on efficiencies from placing an order to receipt of a bike. The new scheme has an increased number of retailers – now over 300 – for people looking to invest in a bike as transport for work and to improve their health.

“We know the health of employees is paramount for employers,” Ronan adds. “Wellness is a topic which has been consistent in media across the last twelve months. Post-Covid, employee mental health and wellness will continue to be a focus for most businesses. Cyclescheme can play a role in this as a cost-effective way to promote and encourage wellness awareness as we pedal into 2021.”

Online Platform

On the Cyclescheme online platform, employers using the scheme can track, review and approve employee applications, and apply employee salary sacrifice agreements and payroll adjustments via MyScheme, a centralised software platform with a participating business assigned its unique URL. Additional features include customisable marketing collateral, such as posters and email templates, for a business to tailor with its own logo.

Retailer Improvements

According to Ronan Kieran: “One4all continues to champion Irish retail. If employers request a local retailer to be part of our Cyclescheme community, we encourage this support. We want to provide this scheme to all corners of Ireland.”

Bike retailers who sign up to Cyclescheme also receive a unique URL which allows for transparent reporting on bikes/pedelecs ordered and pending bike orders that have been lodged with their store, with visibility at any time on payments. Differing from the old scheme, when an employee applies for a quote and submits the details via MyScheme, the transaction is confirmed with that retailer only, which guarantees the bike retailer that sale.

Dedicated account managers are assigned to employers and retailers alike who participate in the new and improved scheme.

For more information on Cyclescheme, email corpsales@one4all.ie

