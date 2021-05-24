Cyber Security Propels DataSolutions Revenue

24 May 2021 | 09.39 am

Information technology company DataSolutions has seen a surge in demand for security solutions, with revenue in its security division jumping by €7.5m in 2020.

The growth also came from new vendor partnerships, with the company adding Neustar, D3 Security, ColorTokens, Ordr and Orca Security to its cyber security portfolio, which includes Check Point and HPE Aruba.

Managing director Michael O’Hara (pictured) said: “Security was one area that exploded, as businesses looked to enable widespread remote working, maintain productivity and continue operations. With the increase in sophisticated cyberattacks targeted at dispersed workforces, security teams are under serious pressure to protect vulnerable organisations and critical data.

“That’s not to mention the fact that they are potentially dealing with unprotected networks, personal devices and unofficial app downloads. IIndustry-leading vendors and cutting edge solutions are crucial for businesses to safeguard their operations, people and information. Hence we will continue to expand our offering and deliver technologies and services which are the difference between organisations surviving and thriving,” O’Hara added.

DataSolutions says that its vision is “to identify, evaluate and locate technologies which help resellers and their customers to build, secure, manage, and access their hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure”.