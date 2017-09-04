Cyber Security Focus For Dublin Conferences

04 Sep 2017 | 09.50 am

Two cyber security conferences are being staged Dublin in the next few weeks. Dublin Information Sec will take place on November 1 in the RDS, while the European Cyber Threat Summit is scheduled for October 24 at the Helix Dublin.

The conferences will take place against a backdrop of increased online attacks on businesses in Ireland. A survey carried out for Ward Solutions during the summer found that 20% of Irish firms had suffered cyber attacks in the last year.

Dublin Information Sec 2017 is the second annual outing for the cyber security conference, which is sponsored by eir Business. It will highlight cyber security trends and threats facing business in Ireland and the technologies to protect against them.

Specialists in the industry will update businesses on the issues of data security, ransomware, attacks within the Internet of Things (IoT) and the human factor in data breaches, looking at these areas in the context of the upcoming General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

A panel of experts will also map out the threat landscape confronting businesses and guide through best practices to reduce risk and protect systems against infections and breaches.

Topics including machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud technology and cloud security will also be explored at the cyber security conference.

Speakers confirmed so far for Dublin Information Sec 2017 include Rik Ferguson, global VP of security research with Trend Micro.

Commenting on the conference, Bill Archer, managing director of eir Business, said that the modern world is an increasingly networked one, and that protecting the network from hackers is crucial.

“Cyber criminals operate without borders and the focus of eir and our partners is always on the worldwide view, preventing malicious damage to customers and their contacts. This kind of conference is vital in raising awareness and we in eir Business are delighted to support it,” he continued.

A standard ticket for Data Information Sec 2017 costs €350 and the event runs from 8am till 5pm on the day.

Cyber Threat

Taking place before this is the European Cyber Threat Summit, which will be held on October 24 at the Helix Dublin. The principal summit organiser is the International Cyber Threat Task Force, which was formed as an online community of over 4,000 business professionals from over 100 countries with a common agenda to defeat cyber threats of all kinds.

According to the ICTTF, the European Cyber Threat Summit is the largest event of its kind in Europe. At the Dublin outing, the ICTTF will use the opportunity to call for an Anglo-Irish cyber task force to be formed.

The conference will explore how both cyber security and business can work together to mitigate risks and improve safety without compromising efficiency. It will also feature a ‘hackathon’ session by a globally renowned team of hackers from Hungary.

There will be a number of panel sessions chaired by Miriam O’Callaghan, covering topics such as cyber opportunities with Brexit, global geopolitical developments, the future of the dark web and tackling cybercrime.

Paul C. Dwyer, president of the ICTTF, maintains that the Anglo-Irish cyber task force should be formed in the wake of ongoing Brexit negotiations. “The negotiations are clearly failing to address the concerns of the digital community and digital borders on matters relating to cyber security and data protection,” he argued.

Dwyer added: “Many Irish and UK businesses don’t want to bet on the negotiations between the EU and the UK going well. The awareness among these businesses of the threats posed by cyber criminals is growing rapidly.

“The overwhelming array of sophisticated cyber-attack techniques and the sheer amount of cyber criminals combined with a potential legal impotency post-Brexit is a real concern for many businesses. What we need is for Ireland to take the lead on this and work with the UK to establish a joint cyber task force to deal with these issues post-Brexit.”

A standard ticket for the European Cyber Threat Summit costs €322 and the summit runs from 9am till 5.30pm.

Photo (l-r): Paul Kavanagh, Cisco Ireland; Bill Archer, Managing Director, eir Business; and Cliona Carroll and Adrian Weckler of INM