03 Oct 2017 | 10.28 am

Travel sector companies have tumbled dramatically down the Irish customer experience rankings this year, with Ryanair, Bus Eireann and Mytaxi (formerly Hailo) all dropping out of the top 100.

The 2017 results of the annual Irish customer experience survey by digital solutions firm CX Company also showed a top ten dominated by retail brands. CX Company’s survey, which is carried out for it by Amarach Research, is based feedback from 2,500 consumers.

For the third year in a row, Credit Unions emerged as the top brand for customer experience. Lush Cosmetics and An Post also retained their second and third placings respectively.

New brands to have jumped into 2017’s top ten include Parcel Motel, Netflix and Argos. Among those that fell out of the top ten were Aldi (down seven to 15th) and Citylink (down 21 places to 26th).

The CX ranking does not make good reading for companies in the travel sector. Ryanair dropped 38 places to 115th, which was likely spurred by the debacle during the summer around its seat allocation policy. The survey was conducted during this period and does not take into account Ryanair’s ongoing flight cancellation headache.

Mytaxi/Hailo also slumped in the CX report, falling 94 places to 137th. “They didn’t get the drivers on board with the new app and now, with the introduction of new charges and reports of declining service levels, they may well struggle to get passengers on board as well,” said Michael Killeen, chairman of the CX Company.

Elsewhere, intermittent industrial action on trains and buses left many consumers stranded and undermined trust in brands such as Irish Rail, Bus Eireann and Dublin Bus.

Dissatisfaction with airport delays saw the Dublin Airport Authority fall 55 places to 109. However, Aer Lingus maintained its top 30 position, while Luas climbing 38 places to get back into the top 100 (89th place).

Retail, with 52 companies in the top 100 and four in the top five, was the top performing sector this year. Powercity was the biggest riser in the 2017 rankings, moving up more than 50 places to number 50 in the table.

Telco Failings

Telecoms had the lowest consumer tolerance level of any sector, with Killeen describing the customer service in the industry as dire. “This sector is guilty of having a fixation with acquisition and ignoring the needs of current customers, and in many cases holding them to ransom with inflexible contracts,” he claimed.

“The sector is a textbook case of over-promising – via expensive ad campaigns — and under-delivering. One exception is Tesco Mobile, the only brand from this sector in the Top 100. It jumped 16 places to 31.”

In the financial sector, AIB is the biggest mover joining Ulster Bank in 89th position on the table. Elsewhere, in the supermarket sector, all of the main players dropped positions, with the exception of SuperValu.

Commenting on the sector’s performance, Cathy Summers, head of insights and planning at the CX Company, said that Irish supermarkets generally stood out in terms of CX delivery, with three brands in the top 15.

“Very few of them are moving in the right direction this year. The sector has suffered greatly over the years due to a lack of investment and constant turnover of staff,” she added.

Michael Killeen noted that customer experience is not something that can be switched on and off like a special offer. “If it’s part of your culture, if genuine care for your customers is second nature to your staff, you will earn their trust and loyalty. If it’s not, you have to learn it and earn it.”