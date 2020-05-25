Cut Energy Costs With SEAI’s Online Academy

25 May 2020 | 03.59 pm

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) has launched a free online training resource to help businesses reduce their energy costs.

According to the SEAI, its online Energy Academy resource can result in energy bill savings of 10% or more by educating businesses and employers on changing energy use behaviours and effective energy management. Since launching in April this year, more than 600 businesses have signed up to the Energy Academy.

The SEAI resource comprises practical training through online modules and course that are quick and easy to complete. Topics covered include energy and climate change, business energy efficiency, lighting, electric vehicles and electricity bill analysis. Further modules will be added throughout the year.

On completing a course, learners will receive a Certificate of Completion from SEAI, which demonstrates a company’s commitment to educating staff about energy. The SEAI added that the courses can also be a good way of engaging, upskilling and retaining staff.

Fergus Sharkey, head of business and public sector in the SEAI, said that businesses are currently facing very significant challenges and are looking for opportunities to reduce their cost base.

“Reducing energy use can be a great place to start. SEAI is here to help businesses on their energy efficiency journey, helping them identify energy saving opportunities and to implement those changes.

“We planned the SEAI Energy Academy as an online resource so it is available to all businesses when and where suits them best. This might be additionally beneficial for those currently working from home, as well as those who are now beginning a resumption of activities.”

Energy Awards

Separately, the SEAI has launched its annual SEAI Energy Awards and is calling on climate action champions to showcase their achievements.

Now in their 17th year, the SEAI Energy Awards recognise and reward excellence in sustainable energy in business, community, research, buildings, renewables and public sector.

Entries can include any combination of electricity, heat or transport initiatives. There are eight categories to choose from, including: Large Business; Small and Medium Business; Public Sector; Energy Community; Buildings; Renewable Energy; Energy Manager or Team; and Research and Innovation, the winner of which receives a bursary of up to €10,000.

The closing date for entries is Friday, 19 June 2020. The winners will be announced later in October. For further information on the awards and details on how to enter, visit www.seai.ie/energyawards.