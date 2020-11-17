Cut Costs With Energy Insight From Bord Gáis Energy

17 Nov 2020 | 09.00 am

Sponsored Content

The disruption and ongoing economic uncertainty caused by Covid-19 mean that it’s more important than ever to manage and reduce your business costs. Energy is among the biggest cost areas for companies along with people, product costs, facilities, and equipment. But it’s the only one that is not monitored and managed carefully.

Businesses are often struggling to understand precisely how, when and where energy is being used across their site or sites, making it difficult to know where their energy costs really lie, or the best opportunities to improve energy and operational performance. On top of this, many businesses don’t know how to achieve cost efficiencies without jeopardising carbon reduction targets or spending large amounts of money.

With our sister company, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy can offer a suite of end-to-end energy management solutions that help Irish businesses remain in control of their energy, turn their carbon footprint into a source of competitive advantage, and inspire growth.

Energy Insight is an innovative wireless energy monitoring solution that gives your energy-using devices the ability to talk and tell you how much energy they’re using and when, how efficiently they’re operating, and even to alert you when something is about to go wrong.

It is a network of self-powered sensors which are attached to energy-using devices in a business. They communicate with a cloud-based analytics platform, PowerRadar, to deliver insights into energy usage, enabling customers to manage and reduce where possible energy consumption throughout their business, right down to device level.

The energy monitoring solution addresses the market need for energy cost control, energy management, and business sustainability by enabling businesses to proactively manage their energy in real-time. From manufacturing and production facilities to a small supermarket or office, every size and shape of business stands to gain from Energy Insight.

Businesses can gain a comprehensive understanding of their energy usage with real-time, device-level monitoring. Electricity costs can be lowered by taking action when inefficiencies and energy waste are identified. Operational efficiencies and spend are maximised by benchmarking and managing energy consumption, as well as greatly reducing the risk of equipment failure and costly downtime with predictive analytics and sophisticated alerts.

Bord Gáis Energy works as an energy partner to Irish businesses, big and small, providing a full suite of energy services. Where businesses once saw energy as a cost, Bord Gáis Energy can help them understand it as a source of value and sustainable, competitive advantage.

Bord Gáis Energy can deliver a tailored Energy Insight solution for your business and its specific needs, and project manage the entire process.

With over 35 years of expertise in the energy sector and the industry-leading energy management software, Bord Gais Energy will work with you and your business to ensure you receive the best possible return, and will continue to support your evolving energy efficiency strategy.

If you are interested in Energy Insight, email energyservices@bordgais.ie or visit bordgaisenergy.ie/business to find out more.