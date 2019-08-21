21 Aug 2019 | 02.01 pm

Workers at ABP Clones have dramatically increased the reading age abilities of children at nearby St Tiarnach’s Primary School, by giving them one-on-one lessons every week.

ABP Food Group is a unique, integrated agri-business employing 11,000 people across 51 sites in nine countries. Its primary business function – processing beef – is supported by three tangential businesses: a pet foods division, a renewables division and a proteins division.

This unique structure ensures that ABP’s products are processed in the most sustainable manner possible. Doing business responsibly is in ABP’s corporate DNA, and the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility programmes extend across the supply chain from farms and processing sites to engagement with local communities.

Time to Read

A typical example is the Time to Read programme, undertaken with Business in the Community Ireland at the co-educational St. Tiarnach’s in Clones, where 265 children from 12 nationalities are on the roll. Marie Claire Baxter, HR Manager at ABP Clones, explains that at the start of the programme each ABP volunteer is matched with two children, who they read with for the duration of the programme.

“This is designed to help children with their reading skills by engaging with volunteers, while it gives the volunteers the opportunity to work with children and encourage their love of reading,” says Marie Claire. “We do a lot of work with third-level students through the ABP graduate programme, and we engage with secondary schools with the Angus Beef Society, so it’s our chance to do something new at a primary school level. It was so successful last year that we’re doing it again.”

Majella Beggan, Principal of St. Tiarnach’s, says that the Time to Read initiative improved the reading ages significantly for the selected ten pupils, with some improving the reading age by two years and one pupil by an impressive three years.

Majella says that at the start of the programme, one child had a reading age of 7.1-year-old, but today they have a reading age of 10.9. “That’s an incredible jump and that’s measurable,” she adds. “But I feel the benefit of this is also the relationship that these children had with a positive adult role model in their lives. No teacher in the classroom can do that, no matter how hard we work, because we don’t have half an hour of individual time to devote to each pupil.”

Youthful Enthusiasm

Majella notes that the children didn’t see it as an escape from the classroom either. “They saw it as an opportunity to talk, to read and to enjoy. The fact that their attendances were good on Wednesdays shows they didn’t want to miss out. Some children should have been at home sick on days, and the mammies would ring and say, ‘When it’s over, you can send them home’. That says a lot. Parents, pupils and everyone at the school have been genuinely amazed by the positive progress.”

Pictured: Marie Claire Baxter (left), HR manager of ABP Clones, with Majella Beggan, Principal of St. Tiarnach’s primary school