29 Aug 2019 | 10.56 am

Sponsored Content

When it comes to sustainability, SSE Airtricity knows that it’s no longer enough for companies to simply abide by the rules or engage in isolated acts of philanthropy. Customers and communities are rightly demanding more. Below are some of the ways that SSE Airtricity is showing its commitment to sustainability.

See Change Pledge

In May 2019, SSE Airtricity reinforced its commitment to building an open and inclusive culture around mental health by signing the See Change Workplace Pledge, becoming an official See Change Workplace. See Change is an Irish organisation working to reduce the stigma and discrimination associated with mental health, and it has identified the workplace as a key setting for social change.

The six-step workplace programme has involved engaging managers, employees and wider stakeholders in creating a supportive and caring culture, where people are more open and positive in their attitudes and behaviours towards mental health.

Over the last year, SSE Airtricity has worked with See Change to roll out a range of initiatives, including workshops for line managers and employees, an inaugural Mental Health Awareness Week, and training for internal Mental Health Ambassadors. SSE Airtricity also supports employees and their families through its Employee Assistance Programme, which provides access to accredited counsellors and information specialists.

Pupil Power with Microsoft and SEAI

SSE Airtricity, working as energy partner to Microsoft, designed and delivered the innovative low-carbon community engagement project at Collinstown Park Community College in Clondalkin, Dublin. The funding from Microsoft, which was matched by the SEAI, will improve energy efficiency and deliver energy savings at the school.

The project funding has included an LED lighting upgrade of the full campus, the installation of roof-mounted solar PV panels that will generate energy up to 8,000KWh of green energy per annum to be consumed on-site, and associated battery storage units that allow the energy generated by the solar panels to be stored when not required for later use.

In addition to the annual cost savings, live, real-time monitoring of solar PV and battery interaction, as well as the school’s energy usage, will help improve industry insight into how the generation and storage technologies interface, and inform improvements to solar forecasting accuracy.

At the core of the Collinstown Park Community College community engagement project is a strong education component designed by SSE Airtricity, Microsoft and the SEAI to inform students, staff and parents about renewable energy technologies and energy efficiency. Student and teacher understanding of the deployed technology is being supported by digital screens installed by Microsoft throughout the school to show energy use data in real-time in an easy-to-interpret format.

STEM

In a historically male-dominated industry, the low number of women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Maths) roles is a key challenge to a diverse workforce. As part of a wider drive to encourage diversity within its ranks, SSE Airtricity was the only energy company to take part in the 2019 I Wish (Inspiring Woman in STEM) Conference in Dublin, a two-day event designed to encourage and promote STEM subjects to 14 to 16-year-old girls. The conference was attended by c.6,000 female students.

SSE Airtricity was represented by several female employees in STEM-focused roles, including its Head of IT, Head of Analytics, a wind farm site operator, an environmental engineer and a pricing manager, showcasing the wide range of career options open to women in the energy industry.

Educating on Sustainability

As Sustainability Partner to Dublin Zoo, SSE Airtricity has teamed up with Ireland’s leading family attraction to help families learn more about the importance of sustainability in a fun and interactive way. Through this partnership, SSE Airtricity has created the Eco Explorer Trail and accompanying app, designed to bring the concept of sustainability to life for visitors to the Zoo.

Users of the Eco Explorer app are encouraged to take simple steps to become more environmentally conscious, such as refilling their water bottles, reducing waste and making compost to fertilise soil. Younger Eco Explorers are able to navigate the nine-station Trail and collect virtual badges at each sustainability station.

SSE Airtricity has also hosted Sustainability Weekends at the Zoo, with visitors taking part in a range of activities, including learning about the dangers of discarded plastic to animals and marine life, digging-in for a mini excavation, and building their very own ‘Bug Hotel’.

Supporting Simon

Earlier this year, SSE Airtricity announced a three-year partnership with the Simon Community in Ireland and Northern Ireland, supporting the charity in its mission to provide care, accommodation and support for people affected by homelessness.

SSE Airtricity will work with the Simon Community to raise vital funding for its support services. SSE Airtricity employees will also be able to provide active support for the charity through the company’s Be the Difference programme, which allows all team members to take time away from their usual jobs to volunteer for good causes.

Through its Community Fund, SSE Airtricity makes annual contributions to community groups located close to its 29 wind farms across the island of Ireland. The company has so far awarded over €8.5 million to more than 2,500 local projects, focused primarily on sustainability, energy-efficiency and safety.

The fund is paid out annually, starting one year after the wind farm starts producing electricity. By providing this voluntary funding, SSE Airtricity seeks to enable local regeneration through community-led economic, social and environmental development.

Picture: SSE Airtricity’s Eco Explorer Trail, and accompanying app, bring the concept of sustainability to life for visitors to Dublin Zoo