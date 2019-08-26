CSR Case Study: Boots Ireland

26 Aug 2019 | 11.50 am

Boots Ireland has 87 conveniently located stores across Ireland, 84 of which are pharmacies. We put healthcare at the heart of the communities we serve, and so we focus on three key goals under our Community Pillar:

Supporting the health, wellbeing and vitality of the communities we serve.

Developing and mobilising our resources and partnerships in the fight against cancer.

Enabling young people to achieve their potential.

Boots & The Irish Cancer Society

Boots has partnered with the Irish Cancer Society since 2012. In that time the partnership has grown and evolved to include fundraising, supporting those living with cancer, early detection and raising awareness of cancer. Boots has introduced two roles to help support those undergoing cancer treatment. Our Boots Irish Cancer Society Information Pharmacists are trained to provide advice and help in managing the effects of cancer, as well as sign posting to relevant services. Our Boots Cancer Beauty Advisors are trained to offer make-up and skincare tips to manage the visible side effects of treatment, helping people feel more like themselves again. Boots has over 150* Boots Irish Cancer Society Information Pharmacists and over 100* Boots Cancer Beauty Advisors in stores, both of which are free services. More information can be found here: www.boots.ie/cancer

Boots Ireland have raised in excess of €1.4m for the Irish Cancer Society Night Nursing Service, which provides free end-of-life care to cancer patients. Last year, this service helped to provide over 4,060 nights of night nursing care. We also extended our support for the partnership by becoming the main sponsor of Daffodil Day in 2018 and 2019.

Skills At Work

Through the Schools Business Partnership Programme run by Business in the Community Ireland, Boots support eight disadvantaged secondary schools with a series of six workshops, benefiting 150 students. Transition and fifth year students get to hear from our volunteer employees about topics that include looking after their own health and wellbeing.

The students also experience an onsite visit to our stores and hear our speakers talk about a variety of careers. The programme culminates with CV preparation combined with mock interviews, where students get feedback to help them take the next steps after leaving school.

Workplace Excellence

Boots Ireland has partnered with See Change since 2017 and is one of the main distributors of its Green Ribbon campaign. See Change’s national campaign takes place each May, encouraging conversations through the wearing of the Green Ribbon to help de-stigmatise mental health. Boots Ireland was awarded the Chambers Ireland Excellence in Workplace MNC 2018 award for the work undertaken in this area.

Boots Ireland was the first retailer to achieve the Business Working Responsibly Mark in 2013 and has since been recertified with the mark, most recently in 2018. This audit assesses how a responsible business operates under each of the four key pillars within CSR: Community, Marketplace, Environment and Workplace, as well as CSR governance and communications. The mark is audited by NSAI and is in line with ISO 26000.

*All figures based on FY18 – year end 31st Aug 2018

Pictured (l-r): Donal O’Sullivan, Irish Cancer Information Pharmacist; Jessica Moloney, Boots Cancer Beauty Advisor; Martha Ryan, Boots IrelandHead of HR; Triona McCarthy, Influencer; Averil Power, CEO IrishCancer Society and Bernadette Lavery, Managing Directory